E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected rouge trader drove woman, 94, to get £250 for mowing lawn

12 June, 2020 - 16:30
A woman was driven to withdraw £250 for gardening work Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A woman was driven to withdraw £250 for gardening work Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ivanko_Brnjakovic

A 94-year-old Suffolk woman narrowly avoided falling victim to suspected rogue traders who attempted to charge £250 for mowing her lawn.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the Sudbury resident answered the door to a man asking if she required any gardening work to be carried out.

When the woman suggested she needed her lawn mown, the man carried out the work and attempted to charge her £250 for the job.

After being told it was too expensive, the trader also cut the front lawn, before driving the woman into town, while she was still in her dressing gown, to withdraw £250 in cash.

Upon returning to the address, the man said he would be back to collect the money later on.

Some time later, he returned to the property with two other individuals to obtain the cash – but police arrived and stopped any payment being made.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it was investigating the incident alongside the police.

Anyone who has been approached by traders offering gardening services can report it to 0808 223 1133.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Trading Standards received reports of doorstep traders calling at properties, offering to clean and seal driveways in Kesgrave – quoting £400 to clean and seal a double driveway.

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “Our advice is to never deal with anyone who approaches you unsolicited, offering to undertake work on your home or garden.”

Finally, a Suffolk resident reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the Credit Investigation Bureau, working in partnership with Citizens Advice and Central Government.

The caller explained they were contacting people who were in debt due to Covid-19 and needed help getting their debts written off.

Suffolk Trading Standard said: “Fortunately the resident was suspicious of the call. They searched the internet for the phone number that called them, and sought advice from Suffolk County Council’s Adult and Community Services (ACS), which was able to help confirm that it was a scam.

Information about the bogus ‘Credit Investigation Bureau’ company can be found on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Re-use shop at Foxhall tip back in business from Monday – more to follow

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suspected rouge trader drove woman, 94, to get £250 for mowing lawn

A woman was driven to withdraw £250 for gardening work Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Why do 17,000 older people in Suffolk feel ‘always or often’ lonely?

There have been warnings about the number of older people in Suffolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24