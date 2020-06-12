Suspected rouge trader drove woman, 94, to get £250 for mowing lawn

A woman was driven to withdraw £250 for gardening work Picture: GETTY IMAGES Ivanko_Brnjakovic

A 94-year-old Suffolk woman narrowly avoided falling victim to suspected rogue traders who attempted to charge £250 for mowing her lawn.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the Sudbury resident answered the door to a man asking if she required any gardening work to be carried out.

When the woman suggested she needed her lawn mown, the man carried out the work and attempted to charge her £250 for the job.

After being told it was too expensive, the trader also cut the front lawn, before driving the woman into town, while she was still in her dressing gown, to withdraw £250 in cash.

Upon returning to the address, the man said he would be back to collect the money later on.

Some time later, he returned to the property with two other individuals to obtain the cash – but police arrived and stopped any payment being made.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it was investigating the incident alongside the police.

Anyone who has been approached by traders offering gardening services can report it to 0808 223 1133.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Trading Standards received reports of doorstep traders calling at properties, offering to clean and seal driveways in Kesgrave – quoting £400 to clean and seal a double driveway.

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “Our advice is to never deal with anyone who approaches you unsolicited, offering to undertake work on your home or garden.”

Finally, a Suffolk resident reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the Credit Investigation Bureau, working in partnership with Citizens Advice and Central Government.

The caller explained they were contacting people who were in debt due to Covid-19 and needed help getting their debts written off.

Suffolk Trading Standard said: “Fortunately the resident was suspicious of the call. They searched the internet for the phone number that called them, and sought advice from Suffolk County Council’s Adult and Community Services (ACS), which was able to help confirm that it was a scam.

Information about the bogus ‘Credit Investigation Bureau’ company can be found on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website.