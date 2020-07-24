Parents warned not to put face coverings on babies and young children

Parents are being warned not to put face coverings and masks on young children as any with embellishments, dummies and long attachments all pose a safety hazard.

We've been made aware that face coverings for babies and very young children are available for sale in England.



Children under the age of three should NOT wear face coverings, as they could cause choking or suffocation. pic.twitter.com/vmTMMdwioJ — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) July 23, 2020

From today shoppers in England are required by law to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets and can even be fined £100 if they are not wearing one.

However, official guidance published by Public Health England states that face coverings and masks should NOT be used by children under the age of three for health and safety reasons.

Children under the age of 11 are also not required legally to wear a face covering on public transport, or in shops and supermarkets.

Suffolk Trading Standards is also warning about the dangerous face masks and coverings which are circulating online for young children – which could pose a health and safety risk.

A spokesman said: “There is much being shared across social media and in the press about face coverings and masks available for babies. Many of these have been shown to have embellishments, dummies and long attachments, all of which are a safety hazard.”

In a tweet, Public Health England said masks should not be used in young children as they can “cause choking and suffocation”.

Face coverings for children should be secured to the head using ear loops only.

There are a number of ways to make an effective face covering from home, including using a sock, t-shirt or piece of fabric.

A number of small Suffolk businesses are also making them for a small charge in a range of patterns, sizes and styles.

If you have any concerns or require advice about the sale of face coverings or face masks, call Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer on 0808 223 1133.