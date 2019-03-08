Partly Cloudy

Bogus doorstep seller dressed in bright orange 'offered to tarmac elderly woman's driveway'

PUBLISHED: 06:03 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:03 18 May 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards officers have issued a warning following an incident in Snape. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards officers have issued a warning following an incident in Snape. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Archant

A suspected bogus doorstep trader dressed in head to toe in bright orange high-visibility clothing has sparked a warning from trading standards after he offered to tarmac an elderly woman's driveway.

The man claimed to be involved in some work around the public drainage system when he called at the elderly woman's home in Snape on Wednesday, May 15.

A spokesman from Suffolk Trading Standards said he "offered to tarmac the lady's driveway, indicating that he would return later in the day to quote for the work".

The spokesman added: "When he returned the resident was on the phone to Suffolk Trading Standards and as such she told him to leave and that she did not want work to be undertaken.

"The caller was a male wearing bright orange high-visibility coveralls, full head to foot coveralls, bearing no logos.

"He had no identification and provided no name. No vehicle was seen during the visit.

"Residents in the area should be aware of any callers matching this description and purporting to be undertaking public drainage work."

The spokesman asked those who had been approached to contact trading standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

The organisation also advised people to never agree to have work done or part with money on the doorstep and instead agree price and payment arrangements in writing before any work is started.

