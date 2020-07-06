A140 closed after serious crash
The A140 remains closed after a serious crash left people requiring rescue from their vehicles.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene of the collision at Stoke Ash shortly before 5am today (Monday, July 6).
The crash involved a car and a van.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said those involved have suffered serious injuries.
Five fire crews – from Diss, Stradbroke, Eye and Debenham – arrived at the scene at 5.05am.
A fire service spokeswoman said crews have used “heavy rescue equipment” to rescue people from both vehicles.
At least two people are understood to have been freed.
Crews left the scene at 6.58am.
The road remains closed between Workhouse Road and Cedars Hill.
A diversion route is now in place – with motorists asked to turn off at Workhouse Road and travel via Wickham Skeith and Thwaite before rejoining the A140 by the Walnut Tree pub.
