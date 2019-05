A11 carriageway at Newmarket bypass closed due to collision

Police closed a stretch of the southbound A11 on Saturday morning Picture: ARCHANT

A major road near Newmarket was closed to traffic in the early hours of Saturday morning following a collision.

The southbound carriageway of the A11 was closed at junction 37 for Newmarket, where the road crosses the A14 and joins the A1304.

Police warned advised to avoid the area as a road block was put in place at about 4am,