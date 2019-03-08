Sunny

Train delays after signalling system damaged by lightning

PUBLISHED: 09:47 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 24 July 2019

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge are delayed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and Cambridge have been caught in disruption after the signalling system was damaged during last night's thunderstorms.

Services from Ipswich to Cambridge are being terminated at Newmarket after the system was damaged by lightning, Greater Anglia has confirmed.

Meanwhile, trains from Cambridge to Ipswich are being started at Newmarket, with disruption expected until 10am.

A limited rail replacement bus service is operating between Newmarket and Cambridge.

Network Rail are on site and are working to repair the multiple faults.

It comes amid a period of extreme weather in East Anglia - with 15,000 lightning strikes sweeping the region last night.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures could reach 32C in some parts of Suffolk and Essex today, with the mercury climbing to 37C tomorrow.

