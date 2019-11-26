Miles of tailbacks after dog runs across A14

The A14 was briefly closed in both directions while police made sure a small dog was no longer running across the road close to junction 50 at Tot Hill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

There are miles of delays on the A14 during Suffolk's rush-hour due to reports of a dog in the road.

Drivers began to grind to a halt at the scene of the incident, close to junction 50 at Tot Hill, at about 5.30pm on November 26.

Police attended the scene and temporarily closed the road in both directions, causing traffic to build back to Woolpit and junction 47 on the eastbound carriageway and almost back to junction 51 on the westbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We received reports that a small dog had run into the road.

"However the road is now clear and traffic has begun moving again."