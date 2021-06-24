Suffolk travel agents call for quarantine-free tourism for fully-vaccinated

Published: 4:30 PM June 24, 2021

Suffolk travel agents say people who have had both Covid vaccines should not need to self-isolate - Credit: PA

Travel agents in Suffolk have called for tourists who have had both Covid vaccines to be exempt from quarantine when they return to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there is a “real opportunity” for the government to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Under the current 'traffic light' system, travellers arriving in the UK from green list countries are not required to self-isolate - but those from amber and red list destinations do.

The Prime Minister's suggestion of potential quarantine-free travel has given Suffolk travel agents reason for optimism as they aim to book holidays throughout the crucial summer period.

Julia Croucher, who runs independent firm Travel With Jules in Woodbridge, said: "People who have been double vaccinated should be exempt from quarantine when they travel. Most countries are saying that if you've had both doses you can come in.

Julie Croucher, director of independent firm Travel With Jules - Credit: Travel With Jules

"Even on the red list, 34 of the 50 countries have had zero cases from people who have come back.

"Why are we stopping international travel? This was the point of the vaccination programme. The UK's going backwards and we're being left behind.

"It's just impossible that they can carry on with this system."

Andrea Powell, owner and managing director of Idelo Travel in Ipswich, said: "I think having both doses has to be an important element of the long-term ability for us to open again.

Andrea Powell, owner and managing director of Idelo Travel in Ipswich - Credit: Andrea Powell

"If people feel safe, that is their choice. People are not being marched to an aeroplane. This is as safe as it is going to get.

"We cannot allow the traffic lights system to continue as it stands. Any business that can't trade its way out is not in a good position."

Bridget Keevil, founder of Travel Stop, which has branches in Elmswell, Claydon and Hadleigh, added: "I support being able to travel if you've had both vaccines. There has got to be a plus point for taking the vaccine.

Bridget Keevil, founder of Suffolk firm Travel Stop - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We were world-leading, but we seem to have been overtaken.

"I think the traffic light system can be kept. There will never be 100% of the people vaccinated, so there needs to be a way for people to travel."