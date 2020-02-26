Two vehicle crash blocks lane of A14

A two vehicle collision is blocking a lane of the A14 at Kentford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A collision and a broken down vehicle are causing traffic delays on the westbound carriageway of the A14 this morning.

The two separate incidents were reported to police at around 8.30am and officers are currently on route to the scenes.

A two vehicle collision on the A14 at Kentford is understood to be blocking the outside lane, just before junction 39.

Meanwhile, a broken down vehicle at Woolpit, also on the westbound carriageway, is causing a build up of traffic.

There are also reports of a collision on the A140 at Brome near junction B1077. The southbound carriageway is understood to be blocked by the incident.

