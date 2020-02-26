E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two vehicle crash blocks lane of A14

PUBLISHED: 08:59 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 26 February 2020

A two vehicle collision is blocking a lane of the A14 at Kentford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A collision and a broken down vehicle are causing traffic delays on the westbound carriageway of the A14 this morning.

The two separate incidents were reported to police at around 8.30am and officers are currently on route to the scenes.

A two vehicle collision on the A14 at Kentford is understood to be blocking the outside lane, just before junction 39.

Meanwhile, a broken down vehicle at Woolpit, also on the westbound carriageway, is causing a build up of traffic.

There are also reports of a collision on the A140 at Brome near junction B1077. The southbound carriageway is understood to be blocked by the incident.

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student's makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yellow weather warning issued for snow in Suffolk and Essex today

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice today. (Stock photo) Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

England's greatest Anglo-Saxon gold hoard coming to Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo will be showing off the Staffordshire Hoard in 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two vehicle crash blocks lane of A14

A two vehicle collision is blocking a lane of the A14 at Kentford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Suffolk LED street lighting plan - What it means for you

Street lights in Suffolk are to be replaced with LED lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
