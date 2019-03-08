Weekend of rail disruption faces passengers across Suffolk

There are delays across the Suffolk rail network over the May 2019 Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

People travelling on train services across Suffolk during the Bank Holiday weekend face disruption due to engineering works.

TODAY: Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town all day: https://t.co/iBqLC4f6n0. pic.twitter.com/EKghHiggWq — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 25, 2019

Many of the county's rail lines are affected thanks to a series of upgrades being made by Network Rail to sections of track on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mainline services to and from London will be replaced between buses and trains between Ipswich and Norwich, while buses will also replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe for track upgrades.

A bus replacement service will operate between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, affecting trains to Peterborough and Cambridge, while a similar service will replace the usual train service between Ipswich and Woodbridge - affecting services on the East Suffolk Line to Lowestoft.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail's route managing director for Anglia, thanked passengers for their patience during the works and said the upgrades would mean fewer delays in the future.