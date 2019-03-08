Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weekend of rail disruption faces passengers across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:57 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:01 25 May 2019

There are delays across the Suffolk rail network over the May 2019 Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER

There are delays across the Suffolk rail network over the May 2019 Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

People travelling on train services across Suffolk during the Bank Holiday weekend face disruption due to engineering works.

Many of the county's rail lines are affected thanks to a series of upgrades being made by Network Rail to sections of track on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Mainline services to and from London will be replaced between buses and trains between Ipswich and Norwich, while buses will also replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe for track upgrades.

A bus replacement service will operate between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, affecting trains to Peterborough and Cambridge, while a similar service will replace the usual train service between Ipswich and Woodbridge - affecting services on the East Suffolk Line to Lowestoft.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail's route managing director for Anglia, thanked passengers for their patience during the works and said the upgrades would mean fewer delays in the future.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s ex-chief constable comes out of retirement after just two months to take up national police role

Former Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Gareth Wilson will become deputy chief constable of the Minsitry of Defence Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Anglia is full of works of art - just look out of the window

The controversial Scallop at Aldeburgh

The secrets of the man behind the Suffolk Show

Philip Ainsworth

Speculation that MP from region will announce Conservative leadership bid

West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marriott, Mings, Williams, Pringle... Season of success for ex-Ipswich Town players set to continue on Play-Off Final weekend

Jack Marriott scored twice in Derby's play-off semi-final win against Leeds. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists