Oil spill on roundabout after HGV breakdown ahead of rush-hour

The HGV broke down about 3.20pm in Southgate Green, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A broken down lorry has caused an oil spillage on a busy roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were at the scene in Southgate Green about 3.20pm, where they found an HGV broken down and oil spilled on the road surface.

Officers will stay at the scene until a recovery vehicle arrives.

The road is partially blocked by the HGV.

Suffolk Highways has been called to the scene to clear the spillage.