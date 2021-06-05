News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

The top Suffolk hotels chosen by Tripadvisor guests

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:00 PM June 5, 2021    Updated: 4:52 PM June 5, 2021
Milsoms Kesgrave Hall

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - Credit: Milsoms Hotels

A list of the best accommodation in Suffolk, as selected in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards 2021, has been revealed.

The winners of the 2021 were announced recently, with 102 hospitality venues in the county making the final cut to earn Tripadvisor's "highest honour".

Retreat East in Hemingstone, north of Ipswich

Retreat East in Hemingstone, north of Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and winners are among the top 10% of listings.

So far only accommodations have been announced, but experiences and restaurants will come later this year.

Many of the top venues were spread across Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds and the east Suffolk area.

The award-winning Bildeston Crown 

The award-winning Bildeston Crown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Anchor Inn in Walberswick, next to Southwold

The Anchor Inn in Walberswick, next to Southwold - Credit: Archant

Some of the most well-known names included in the list were Ravenwood Hall Country Hotel in Bury St Edmunds, Retreat East in Hemingstone, Center Parcs Elveden Forest and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Many pubs with accommodation made the list; The Bell Inn and The Anchor in Walberswick, The Dolphin Inn in Thorpeness, The Bildeston Crown and The Crown in Stoke By Nayland.'

Ravenwood Hall Country Hotel in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds

Ravenwood Hall Country Hotel in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Most Read

  1. 1 Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year
  2. 2 12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
  3. 3 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans
  1. 4 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  2. 5 Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k
  3. 6 Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions
  4. 7 'All the names will go into the funnel' - Ashton explains his data-driven recruitment approach
  5. 8 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  6. 9 'Selfish' few breach Covid rules with holiday home get-together
  7. 10 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

A total of seven Travelodge hotels were included in the list, as well as some alternative accommodation such as The Orchard Campsite in Wickham Market, West Stow Pods near Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk Yurt Holidays in Bredfield.

One of the yurts at Suffolk Yurt Holidays in Bredfield

One of the yurts at Suffolk Yurt Holidays in Bredfield - Credit: David Vincent

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town 2021/22 home shirt

Football | Video

New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council

Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus