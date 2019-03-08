Partly Cloudy

Festival 'will not be cancelled' despite fears over noise complaints

PUBLISHED: 14:35 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 23 June 2019

A packed Abbey Gardens during last year's Nearly Festival PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT

A packed Abbey Gardens during last year's Nearly Festival PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

West Suffolk Council has reassured music-lovers there are "no plans" to cancel the Bury St Edmunds Nearly Festival, amid fears the event could be shut down.

A Facebook group entitled 'Save the Bury St Edmunds Nearly Festival' has amassed nearly 200 supporters after it was rumoured this weekend's event could be cancelled due to noise complaints.

However West Suffolk Council has since confirmed it has no intention of axing the festival.

A spokesman said: "We hold successful events in our parks across west Suffolk and work closely with event organisers and residents to stage these. We always keep them in constant review.

"We have got no plans to cancel this weekend's festival."

The Nearly Festival, held on June 22 and 23 in the Abbey Gardens, boasts a host of top tribute bands - channelling the hits of legends such as Whitney Houston, Oasis, Michael Jackson and The Beatles.

The organisers also run events in Ipswich, Colchester and Norwich throughout the year.

