Published: 12:58 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM April 9, 2021

The death has been announced of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip - Credit: PA

Leaders in Suffolk and north Essex have been paying tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh "who gave so much to our nation" after Buckingham Palace confirmed his death aged 99.

Prince Philip, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Following the news of his death, an outpour of heartfelt tributes have been paid by leaders in the Suffolk community, such as MPS and councillors.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt described the news as "incredibly sad".

"What a great man and what an enormous service he provided to our country over such a long period of time," he said.

Meanwhile, James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, said: "Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, who gave so much to our nation. Thoughts and prayers with Her Majesty The Queen and the royal family."

Very sad to hear His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away.



A lifetime of dedicated public service and a legacy that will endure.



My thoughts are with HM The Queen and the Royal family at this difficult time.https://t.co/a3KYnFR4C7 — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) April 9, 2021

On behalf of everyone at the Trust, we are saddened by the news of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. We send our sincere condolences from all at NSFT to the Royal Family at this sad time. https://t.co/RyjklJ8npc — NSFT mental health (@NSFTtweets) April 9, 2021

The Royal Family website has been taken down as a mark of respect, and has been replaced with a simple tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke has visited Suffolk alongside Her Majesty The Queen on a number of occasions throughout his life.

Huge crowds were drawn to Lowestoft in 1985 when Queen Elizabeth II came to town with Prince Philip by her side, with people lining the pavements outside Woolworths.

Pupils at Ipswich School met Prince Philip in the summer of 1973, with hundreds turning up to greet him in the sun.

