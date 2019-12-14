E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drunk student crashed dad's sports car while four times over the limit

14 December, 2019 - 06:00
A police officer could smell alcohol on Megan Russell's breath at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police officer could smell alcohol on Megan Russell's breath at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk student crashed her father's sports car into a concrete bollard outside a convenience store while almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Megan Russell was found attempting to start the damaged Mercedes-Benz SLK 250 in the car park of Premier Stores, in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, at about noon on Thursday.

The 21-year-old University of East Anglia student appeared in custody via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court the following morning.

She pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said another motorist called police after hearing a loud bang and seeing a Mercedes enter the car park with a damaged front bumper.

An officer arrived to find Russell intoxicated and attempting to start the ignition of a vehicle she was uninsured to drive.

The education degree student, of Simpson Way, Barrow, answered with no comment to questions asked during an interview at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Russell had a previously clean criminal record and driving licence before being convicted of drink-driving on Friday.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, asked magistrates to adjourn the hearing to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

He said Russell had returned early from university for the Christmas period to dog-sit while her parents were away from home.

"She recalls drinking on Wednesday but doesn't recall a lot of what happened," he added.

"She accepts driving the short distance from home in her parents' car."

Magistrates granted Russell unconditional bail to return to the same court for sentencing on January 10.

In the meantime, she will be subject to an interim driving disqualification.

Russell was among more than 50 people to have been arrested since the launch of Suffolk Constabulary's annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign.

Her evidential breathalyser reading is understood to have been the highest recorded since the month-long campaign began on December 1.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drunk student crashed dad’s sports car while four times over the limit

A police officer could smell alcohol on Megan Russell's breath at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Now Mr Johnson, it’s time for you to deliver on your election pledges to us!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement in Downing Street after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

‘It’s not really down to the changes’ – Donacien defends Lambert’s squad rotation

Janoi Donacien has become a regular starter for Ipswich Town in the absence of the injured Kane Vincent-Young. Photo: Steve Waller

Chair of governors slams box-ticking, ‘culture of process’ and ‘backs being covered’ as college broken up

Outgoing chair of governors at Easton and Otley College Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists