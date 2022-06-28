Suffolk glamp site 'perfect for romantic retreats' named among best in UK

A Suffolk glamping site has been named as one of the best in the UK - Credit: Jon Thompson

An east Suffolk glamping site has been named among the best in the UK.

Suffolk Yurt Holidays in Ufford was recently named in the top 10 best glamping holidays across the country by Mumsnet.

The family run glamping site, near Woodbridge, was ranked ninth in the list.

On its website, Suffolk Yurt Holidays describes itself as a "perfect place for a romantic retreat, relaxed family holiday or getting together with friends".

The list was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum.

Suffolk Yurt Holidays is a short drive from the coastline and offers five yurts, each stylishly furnished with one double bed and two double pull-out futons, sleeping six people.

The yurts also benefit from a wood burner for the colder nights.

There is a shared kitchen with each yurt having its own fridge and ice box as well as cupboards containing cooking essentials.

The site has communal showers and toilets and a rustic outside bar with kids play area and fire pit.

The site is great for large families and group bookings, laid back stays and stylish breaks.

It costs £115 per night for a yurt at the Suffolk glamping site.