Suffolk glamp site 'perfect for romantic retreats' named among best in UK
- Credit: Jon Thompson
An east Suffolk glamping site has been named among the best in the UK.
Suffolk Yurt Holidays in Ufford was recently named in the top 10 best glamping holidays across the country by Mumsnet.
The family run glamping site, near Woodbridge, was ranked ninth in the list.
On its website, Suffolk Yurt Holidays describes itself as a "perfect place for a romantic retreat, relaxed family holiday or getting together with friends".
The list was chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum.
Suffolk Yurt Holidays is a short drive from the coastline and offers five yurts, each stylishly furnished with one double bed and two double pull-out futons, sleeping six people.
The yurts also benefit from a wood burner for the colder nights.
Most Read
- 1 5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk
- 2 McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures
- 3 Greater Anglia warns of further severe disruptions as more strikes planned
- 4 Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light
- 5 'Let's turn this into a fortress' - Town season ticket sales hit 16k
- 6 Missing 66-year-old woman from west Suffolk found safe
- 7 Woman in her 70s dies after serious crash in Hadleigh
- 8 Plans for second village school scrapped in favour of bigger site
- 9 Husband sues hospital over 'medical neglect' death of wife
- 10 Suffolk's Covid rate trebles as experts warn virus 'hasn't gone away'
There is a shared kitchen with each yurt having its own fridge and ice box as well as cupboards containing cooking essentials.
The site has communal showers and toilets and a rustic outside bar with kids play area and fire pit.
The site is great for large families and group bookings, laid back stays and stylish breaks.
It costs £115 per night for a yurt at the Suffolk glamping site.