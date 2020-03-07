E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What is the UK Youth Parliament? Polls close after students head to the polls

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 March 2020

Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

School pupils across the county have headed for the polls as the race to fill the UK Youth Parliament gets into full swing.

Poppy Brown, 14, said she was inspired by her parents and young people like Greta Thunberg to run for parliament Picture: ARCHANTPoppy Brown, 14, said she was inspired by her parents and young people like Greta Thunberg to run for parliament Picture: ARCHANT

The youth parliament, which meets once a year at the House of Commons as well as locally, aims to engage young people between the age of 11-18 in politics.

The county is divided into three constituencies, Ipswich and Suffolk South, Waveney and Suffolk North, and Suffolk West.

Voting, which is held in schools, closed on March 7.

Currently holding the Ipswich seat is St Joseph's College student Isaac Codjoe, who raised the issue of knife crime in Ipswich in the Commons in November 2018.  MORE: Ipswich youth MP brings Ipswich crime issue to parliament

Among those running for this year is 14-year-old Poppy Brown of Kesgrave High School, who said she was inspired to pursue a future in politics by her parents and teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

She said she is "determined" to fight for better mental health services for children in the town: "There aren't enough mental health services and I think it is becoming a real problem for young people.

"Climate change is also an enormous issue and is one of the most important challenges facing my generation.

"The issues have all been highlighted in school and we know what we need to do to see changes made, and I'd love to be the person representing the young people of Ipswich."

From as young as 12, Poppy has been speaking in assemblies to fellow high school and sixth form students about climate change and how the school can help make a difference.

She is also a part of the school council and volunteers as an eco representative.

Headteacher Nigel Burgoyne said: "She is a very passionate and determined student who has really gathered a lot of practical solutions and ideas for how we can help change the world for the better.

"She is a shining example of how our young people can be so passionate and determined to get involved in the world around them."

Also running in the election in Ipswich is 14-year-old Stowmarket High School pupil Shannon Peck, who also aims to tackle environmental issues, and Tanaquil Lu, who hopes to combat knife crime, homelessness and a lack of things to do for young people in the town.

The winners in the election are due to be announced on March 18.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nuclear industry appeals for new funding model to support Sizewell C

Campaigner Alison Downes, inset, has raised concerns about the funding for Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY/SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is the UK Youth Parliament? Polls close after students head to the polls

Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 lorry drivers hit back against ‘elephant racing’ criticism

Andrew Papworth's column on 'elephant racing' lorries provoked sharp debate. Picture: ARCHANT HIVE

Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the crash in the early hours of Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

Murder convict makes fresh attempt to clear his name after ‘miscarriage of justice’

Oliver Campbell is hoping his case will be reconsidered at the High Court in London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24