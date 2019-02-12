Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 February 2019

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

fastfun23

Suffolk residents could be in line for hundreds of thousands of pounds in unclaimed estates, according to the latest data released this week from HM Treasury.

The estates are handled by HM Treasury if no will is left Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGESThe estates are handled by HM Treasury if no will is left Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES

The Treasury takes care of people’s homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Of the thousands of unclaimed inheritances, the list shows 45 people who died in Suffolk, with seven who were born in the county but died elsewhere.

Since last month it appears that four estates were claimed by relatives, but three more surnames have been added to the lists.

Some of the cases currently going through probate stretch back to deaths in 1989, others as recently as November 2018.

Estates are not added to the register immediately upon someone’s death, however the government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate, meaning those who believe they are rightful heirs may not have long to make a claim.

Is your surname on the list of unclaimed legacies? Here are all the names of those that died in Suffolk:

• Adams

• Beverley

• Blackman

• Blackmore

• Bonnett

• Brown

• Carey

• Carter

• Chapman

• Cleare

• Cooper

• Curry

• Duffin

• Dunn

• Eddon

• Elliott

• Fromelins

• Furnival

• Gula

• Gustowski

• Harris

• Harrison

• Havilland

• Hopkinson

• Jamieson

• Jarrett

• Jaskulski

• Knott

• Krogulec

• Krozac

• Lempe

• Lingwood

• Lysenko

• Miles

• Newson

• Niedzielski

• O’Brien

• Ong

• Owers

• Palfrey

• Parkes

• Peck

• Phelan

• Plummer

• There are two different Reeve estates

• Rielly

• Roberts

• Runge

• Runnacles

• Sage

• Schonborn

• Stephenson

• Stewart

• Stopher

• Thomson

• Vansittart

• Watt

• Whiting

• Williamson

• Woods

• Yunas

There are seven other estates of people who were born in Suffolk but died outside the county:

• Baxter

• Dudley

• Dunne

• Howard

• Nelson

• Shepherdson

• Smith

If you believe you may be entitled to claim one of these estate’s, check the UK Goverment’s website for more details about the process of applying.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I wasn’t happy with my last performance’ – Norwich City star rights Preston wrong at Bolton

Norwich City - and Tom Trybull - were at their fluent best as they swept Bolton Wanderers aside at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Everybody’s fed-up with it’ - what exactly is happening at this former hotel?

Calls have been made to demolish the former Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

Bartosz Bialkowski and Jonas Knudsen defending on the line. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mystery after church memorial plaques to loved ones removed without warning

St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Suffolk, where memorial plaques were removed from a flowerbed without informing the families of those whose ashed were buried there. It is not known who removed them Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Plans set to be approved for £3 million youth and arts centre in Woodbridge

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

Special activities planned for Orwell Challenge 2019 - in celebration of Suffolk Day

Early bird tickets for the event are available until February 28
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists