You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO fastfun23

Suffolk residents could be in line for hundreds of thousands of pounds in unclaimed estates, according to the latest data released this week from HM Treasury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The estates are handled by HM Treasury if no will is left Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES The estates are handled by HM Treasury if no will is left Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES

The Treasury takes care of people’s homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Of the thousands of unclaimed inheritances, the list shows 45 people who died in Suffolk, with seven who were born in the county but died elsewhere.

Since last month it appears that four estates were claimed by relatives, but three more surnames have been added to the lists.

Some of the cases currently going through probate stretch back to deaths in 1989, others as recently as November 2018.

Estates are not added to the register immediately upon someone’s death, however the government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate, meaning those who believe they are rightful heirs may not have long to make a claim.

Is your surname on the list of unclaimed legacies? Here are all the names of those that died in Suffolk:

• Adams

• Beverley

• Blackman

• Blackmore

• Bonnett

• Brown

• Carey

• Carter

• Chapman

• Cleare

• Cooper

• Curry

• Duffin

• Dunn

• Eddon

• Elliott

• Fromelins

• Furnival

• Gula

• Gustowski

• Harris

• Harrison

• Havilland

• Hopkinson

• Jamieson

• Jarrett

• Jaskulski

• Knott

• Krogulec

• Krozac

• Lempe

• Lingwood

• Lysenko

• Miles

• Newson

• Niedzielski

• O’Brien

• Ong

• Owers

• Palfrey

• Parkes

• Peck

• Phelan

• Plummer

• There are two different Reeve estates

• Rielly

• Roberts

• Runge

• Runnacles

• Sage

• Schonborn

• Stephenson

• Stewart

• Stopher

• Thomson

• Vansittart

• Watt

• Whiting

• Williamson

• Woods

• Yunas

There are seven other estates of people who were born in Suffolk but died outside the county:

• Baxter

• Dudley

• Dunne

• Howard

• Nelson

• Shepherdson

• Smith

If you believe you may be entitled to claim one of these estate’s, check the UK Goverment’s website for more details about the process of applying.