Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022

The Undley Pumpkin Patch in west Suffolk will not be open this year - Credit: Denise Bradley

The owners of a popular pumpkin patch have announced they will not be opening this year due to "personal circumstances".

Unley Pumpkin Patch near Lakenheath, which was named as one of the best pumpkin patches in the country last year, has been cancelled just over a month before Halloween.

Owners Anthony and Sally Pooley said: "It is with regret, that due to personal circumstances, Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze has been cancelled this year.

Elsie Mackenzie, and her brother George, enjoying some time at Undley Farm - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We thank you for your understanding and hope to see you all again in 2023.

"Thank you for all your support over the past years."

Undley Farm started growing pumpkins more than 20 years ago and was also named among the most Instagrammable pumpkin patches in the UK last year.

As well as picking pumpkins visitors can normally enjoy an assault course, face painting and a straw bail mountain.