Published: 4:48 PM February 9, 2021

Work taking place today at the Woodbrige vaccination centre in preparation for its reopening in the morning. - Credit: Suffolk GP Fed

Coronavirus vaccination centres across Suffolk will begin to reopen tomorrow after being forced to close by Storm Darcy.

On Monday and Tuesday, most Covid-19 vaccination centres were closed because of the snowfall.

But one of the main bodies running vaccination centres in Suffolk has announced all of its centres will have reopened by tomorrow (Wednesday February 10).

Four of the five centres run by the Suffolk GP Federation will reopen on Wednesday while the fifth, in Haverhill, has already reopened.

The GP federation-run vaccination centres reopening tomorrow are: Debenham, Trinity Park (Ipswich), Stowmarket and Woodbridge.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk GP Federation said all those who had their appointments cancelled while the centres were closed have been contacted by the federation or their GP practice.

Work taking place today at the Debenham vaccination centre in preparation for its reopening in the morning. - Credit: Suffolk GP Fed

The mass vaccination centres run by Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust at Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds and Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich will also reopen tomorrow.

However the mass vaccination centre at Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester will not reopen until Friday, February 12.

According to the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust's (EPUT) website, any appointments booked at one of the closed centres will be automatically cancelled.

People can rebook their appointments from the following day via the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

Despite the closure of the centres, spokesmen for both Suffolk GP Federation and EPUT confirmed that no doses had been wasted as the vaccination centres in the region have been issued with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine — which has a much longer lifespan than the Pfizer vaccine.

Among the facilities that have remained open throughout the inclement weather are the rapid coronavirus testing centres run by Suffolk County Council.

All of the council-run lateral flow facilities remain open, including the newly-opened facilities at Haverhill and Lowestoft.