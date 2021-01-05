Published: 7:00 PM January 5, 2021

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich. The two also run Hank's Dirty, a takeaway that serves vegan-friendly fast food - Credit: Neil Perry

A vegan hot dog and cheese stuffed crust pizza from Sudbury's Green Man Lounge - Credit: Jessie Carter

With growing numbers of people looking to take part in Veganuary this year, there’s a wide selection of places across the county that can help you satisfy your appetite – from bagels and toasties, to desserts and authentic Asian cuisine.

A vegan-friendly full breakfast from Allison's Eatery - Credit: Allison's Eatery

Allison’s Eatery, Bury St Edmunds

This West Suffolk café and shop has reopened for takeaway and collection, and is serving a range of plant-based breakfasts, soups, lunches, weekly specials and homemade cakes. Some of the café’s specialist dishes include dahl with brown rice and naan bread, katsu curry, and olive tapenade panini. Takeaway coffee is also available. Delivering to Bury and its surrounding villages, Allison’s Eatery is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm, and on Saturdays between 9am and 4.30pm. To find out more, call 01284 705533.

Bagel or Beigel, Mendlesham

Looking to get your vegan-friendly bagel fix this month? Bagel or Beigel is your one-stop-shop. Established last year by Avi Kniznik, this Medlesham-based bakery has a range of delights, including its Vegan Baker’s Dozen Selection box. For £14, you can get 13 homemade vegan bagels of your choice, alongside pickles and either herb and garlic, or fresh dill, pickle and black cracked pepper vegan cream cheese. Delivering from Saturday January 9, it is an £11 minimum for all orders across Suffolk, and delivery is free. To place an order or to find out more, call 07792 490033.

Hank’s Dirty, Ipswich

Indulge in some fast food this Veganuary by ordering from Hank’s Dirty – Suffolk's very own plant-based takeaway. Everything on the menu is vegan-friendly, including its loaded chilli nachos, chick’n tenders, and Ultimate Burger – which is comprised of a burger patty, burger sauce, vegan cheese, panko onion rings and vegan bacon, all served in a brioche bun. Open seven days a week from 5pm, delivery is available between the IP1 and IP4 postcodes. To find out more, call 01473 845099.

A Panang curry naanwich from Green Man Lounge - Credit: Jessie Carter

Green Man Lounge, Sudbury

If you’re in south Suffolk and looking to order vegan this month, Green Man Lounge in Sudbury is still open for collection and deliveries. Delivering up to 5.5 miles from Sudbury, it is open between 5pm and 9pm Thursday to Saturday and is currently serving some of its most popular dishes – including its vegan hotdog and cheese stuffed crust pizza, cheesy Thai fries and Penang naanwich. 100% vegan, Green Man Lounge will try to offer soya, gluten, nut and seed-free where possible, and dishes can be infused with CBD at a small charge upon request. Orders can be placed via its website, its Facebook page, Just Eat, FoodHub, or by calling 07421 318 931.

Cradle, Sudbury

A few doors down from Green Man Lounge is Cradle, a plant-based bakery and restaurant. Open for takeaway collection, it will be open Thursday to Saturday, between 9am and 2pm. Its menu changes weekly and is published every Wednesday, with previous dishes including celeriac and roasted cashew nut soup, lemony capel mushroom carpaccio, and hazelnut and chocolate ganache tart. To place an order or find out more, call 07415 061461.

Giggling Squid, Bury St Edmunds

Looking for a bit of spice this Veganuary? Thai restaurant Giggle Squid has curated a vegan-friendly menu this month, which includes authentic dishes such as taro spring rolls for starters, a butternut squash-based winter warmer curry, and a sweet coconut plantain for dessert. Giggling Squid is open Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 10pm, and on Sunday from 12pm until 9.30pm for collection. It can also be found on Deliveroo for delivery. For more information, call 01284 766 373.

Plant Cafe's BBQ pulled pork vegan pizza - Credit: Plant Cafe

Plant Café, Woodbridge

Open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 3pm, the Plant Café in Woodbridge will be serving a range of vegan delights available for collection. These include cakes, sandwiches, vegan BBQ pulled pork pizza, plant-based burgers, seitan kebabs and dirty fries. To find out more about its full menu or to place an order, call 01394 387292.

Wright’s, Bury St Edmunds

To celebrate Veganuary this year, Wright’s will be selling a freshly-made toastie for the whole month from its takeaway counter. Cooked on its dedicated vegan grill, its Veganuary special is comprised of roasted red pepper, homemade romesco and rocket, and is with served vegan cheese on sourdough. Wright’s is open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm, and on Sundays from 9am to 4pm. To place an order for collection, call 01284 663008.

A Soul Bowl from That Nice Place - packed with fruit, seeds and yoghurt - Credit: That Nice Place

That Nice Place, Mildenhall

Delivering seven days a week throughout Veganuary, this plant-based soul food company will bring the vegan goodness straight to your door. Delivering Friday and Saturday 10am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 8pm, there is a wide selection of vegan-friendly dishes to choose from, including vegan Sunday roasts, black bean and mushrooms burgers, chilli nachos, bao buns, dirty fries and superfood risotto. To satisfy that sweet tooth, why not order pancakes, cookie dough baked cheesecake or a soul bowl? Orders can be made by messaging its Instagram page, @that.nice.place