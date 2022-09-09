Suffolk venues announce closures in wake of the Queen's death

The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday - Credit: PA

Theatres and nature reserves are among the Suffolk venues that have confirmed closures after the Queen's death was announced last night.

The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland yesterday afternoon, with a period of mourning now underway.

After the Queen's death was confirmed, several visitor attractions announced they would close as a mark of respect.

RSPB Minsmere on the Suffolk coast has said all visitor facilities will be closed on Friday, but will reopen on Saturday.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our patron, The Queen and offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. As a mark of respect, all visitor facilities will be closed tomorrow and will reopen the following day. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — RSPB Minsmere 🌍 (@RSPBMinsmere) September 8, 2022

Felixstowe Pier has confirmed it will be closed until midday on Friday as a mark of respect to the Queen.

The Regal in Stowmarket confirmed it closed on Thursday evening, but is set to reopen on Friday.

Africa Alive zoo in Kessingland, on the Suffolk coast, closed early on Thursday evening, with tickets being eligible at 12.30pm the following day.