Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Many of us look forward to May as it means two Mondays off work however this could be altered in 2020.

The May bank holidays always fall on the first and last Monday of the month however there are talks that this might change next year.

Business secretary Greg Clark has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond asking for the holiday to move from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

He wrote: “I believe that the country should be allowed to take time to commemorate this great occasion, and to recall those who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War on behalf of us all.”

He added that it would be a “tragedy” if VE Day “slipped from the minds of the general public”.

May 8, 1945, was the date the Allies celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany, formally recognising the end of the Second World War in Europe.

On this date massive celebrations happened in Europe and north America. More than a million people celebrated in London with crowds filling Trafalgar Square and the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

It is a decision which has been supported by Suffolk Veterans.

Mark Peake, who was member of the armed forces for 24 years, said: “That’s a great idea and a very important time in history to remember VE Day.”

David Neale, who also served our country, said: “It is such a good idea, then leave it there as a reminder to those who say we need closer ties with Europe.”