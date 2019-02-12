Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

PUBLISHED: 13:17 25 February 2019

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Many of us look forward to May as it means two Mondays off work however this could be altered in 2020.

The May bank holidays always fall on the first and last Monday of the month however there are talks that this might change next year.

Business secretary Greg Clark has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond asking for the holiday to move from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

He wrote: “I believe that the country should be allowed to take time to commemorate this great occasion, and to recall those who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War on behalf of us all.”

He added that it would be a “tragedy” if VE Day “slipped from the minds of the general public”.

May 8, 1945, was the date the Allies celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany, formally recognising the end of the Second World War in Europe.

On this date massive celebrations happened in Europe and north America. More than a million people celebrated in London with crowds filling Trafalgar Square and the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

It is a decision which has been supported by Suffolk Veterans.

Mark Peake, who was member of the armed forces for 24 years, said: “That’s a great idea and a very important time in history to remember VE Day.”

David Neale, who also served our country, said: “It is such a good idea, then leave it there as a reminder to those who say we need closer ties with Europe.”

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk MP wins damages and apology from Sunday Times over unfounded allegations

Dr Dan Poulter has won damages and an apology from The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

World Book Day 2019 - ‘Books are for life not just for one day’

Children from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School got into character to celebrate a late World Book Day in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Car with racing stripes seized as driver was disqualified

The Ford Ka with racing stripes was being driven by a motorist who had been disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists