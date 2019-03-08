Village death non-suspicious, police confirm

Police were called to a Suffolk village yesterday following the sudden death of a woman.

Officers attended The Street, in Monks Eleigh just after 8am on Sunday and discovered the body of a woman aged in her 40s.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Monks Eleigh is located around four miles east of Lavenham, and eight miles north-east of Sudbury.