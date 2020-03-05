Shed burglars put Suffolk villages on high alert for break-ins

Where you position your garden shed is important irina88w

A spate of shed burglaries have seen Suffolk villagers lose thousands of pounds of valuables.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Where you position your garden shed is important Where you position your garden shed is important

Police have urged residents to make sure all sheds, garages and outbuildings are secure after a spate of break-ins in Suffolk in February and March.

Suffolk Constabulary has issued security advice in the wake of the incidents.

They include always keeping sheds locked, ensuring they are behind a secure perimeter, using dusk to dawn lighting, security marking property and avoiding storing high value items outside.

Keeping dustbins and wheelie-bins away from fencing and gates can also prevent thieves climbing into windows or using them to escape.

You may also want to watch:

The first burglary happened in Upper Tye, Great Cornard, between 8.50pm on February 25 and 8am February 27.

Entry was gained to a garage by cutting off a padlock and burglars stole power tools.

The next happened in Wickerstreet Green in Kersey, between February 25 and February 27, where burglars broke into an outbuilding by breaking a padlock and also stole power tools.

There was another burglary in Wickerstreet Green on February 28, between 12am and 6am, where burglars gained entry to a barn and stole a Bianchi road bike, a Cube road bike and gardening tools.

Power tools were stolen from a property in Scotland Street, Stoke by Nayland, between 10pm February 28 10pm and 3am February 29.

A second burglary in Scotland Street on February 29, between 1am and 3.30pm, saw burglars force the hinges off a shed door and steal gardening and hand tools.

There was another burglary in The Blundens, Stoke by Nayland, between 4.30pm on February 29 and 7am on March 1, where burglars unscrewed the door hinges of a garage and gained entry to an unlocked vehicle, but nothing was stolen.