Escape rooms and sconathons: Village hall re-build plans kick-off with year of fundraising

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 March 2019

Fundraising will be taking place all year Picture: PLAICE DESIGNS

Fundraising will be taking place all year Picture: PLAICE DESIGNS

Archant

Plans are underway to help fund the building of a £1.6 million new village hall in Wickham Market.

The two floor building was given planning permission last November Picture: PLAICE DESIGNS

Planning permission was granted last November and now those behind the project want to kick the fundraising into overdrive to help make sure the project is completed in good time.

“It all started in 2012 when we realised that something needed doing,” said Philip Tallent, chairman of Wickham Market Village Hall Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

With leaking roofs and heating issues amongst the problems at the 50-year-old hall an application was made to build something more suited to the current community’s needs.

The new hall will be two storeys and will also provide space for an archive centre.

It is hoped that the new village hall will be open in 2022 Picture: PLAICE DESIGNS

“During 2018 we were running all sorts of fundraising events,” said Mr Tallent.

One of the hall’s most popular events, a six-hour ‘sconathon’, will be returning this year to help boost funds.

The event saw a group of bakers produce the treat in a number of different flavours including pumpkin, lavender and lemon.

In total the team of four managed to produce more than 500 scones, a feat which they will try and match this year.

It is hoped that the new village hall will be open in 2022 Picture: PLAICE DESIGNSIt is hoped that the new village hall will be open in 2022 Picture: PLAICE DESIGNS

There will be a number of new events held to help raise money for hall.

“We are also having a pop-up escape room,” said Mr Tallent.

“We will convert part of the village hall into a workhouse.”

The escape room is planned for the weekend of June 8 and 9.

“It’s about getting people involved from across the community really,” said Mr Tallent.

To help encourage all of Wickham Market to get involved, an open day for the new hall was held on Friday.

On the day members of the public were able to find out more about the plans as well pledge their own money to help make the project a reality.

The team at the hall will now spend the rest of the year fundraising and applying for grants.

They hope to have secured enough money by the end of the year to find a builder to take on the project.

If they are successful then building work could commence in 2021, with the team planning for a 2022 opening.

To find out more contact Philip Tallent on call 01728 746058.

