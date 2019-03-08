Hundreds gather to see village Hall re-opened after £270,000 refurbishment
PUBLISHED: 11:24 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 12 March 2019
Archant
Over 200 people attended the re-opening of a village hall which has helped to reinvigorate the local community.
Dennington Village Hall has been fully re-opened following a series of refurbishment works which have cost around £270,000.
A huge amount of structural changes have taken place as well as the purchasing of new equipment for the hall.
The villagers of Dennington marked the launch of the newly refurbished hall with a special opening party.
Organisers said that: “It was a great celebration of community spirit with over 200 people present, young and old, and much fun had by all.”
Councillor Stephen Burroughes was the event’s official guest whilst the hall itself was opened by nine-year-old Oliver Steward, a pupil from the local primary school.
The hall is now open for bookings and details can be found on its website.