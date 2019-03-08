Heavy Rain

Hundreds gather to see village Hall re-opened after £270,000 refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 11:24 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 12 March 2019

Attendees at the opening of Dennington Village Hall Picture: PETER ARCHARD

Attendees at the opening of Dennington Village Hall Picture: PETER ARCHARD

Archant

Over 200 people attended the re-opening of a village hall which has helped to reinvigorate the local community.

Attendees tuck in at the hall re-opening Picture: PETER ARCHARDAttendees tuck in at the hall re-opening Picture: PETER ARCHARD

Dennington Village Hall has been fully re-opened following a series of refurbishment works which have cost around £270,000.

A huge amount of structural changes have taken place as well as the purchasing of new equipment for the hall.

The villagers of Dennington marked the launch of the newly refurbished hall with a special opening party.

Organisers said that: “It was a great celebration of community spirit with over 200 people present, young and old, and much fun had by all.”

Oliver Steward opens the hall Picture: SAM STEWARDOliver Steward opens the hall Picture: SAM STEWARD

Councillor Stephen Burroughes was the event’s official guest whilst the hall itself was opened by nine-year-old Oliver Steward, a pupil from the local primary school.

The hall is now open for bookings and details can be found on its website.

