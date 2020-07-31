Drive-in with a difference - outdoor church service coming to Suffolk

St Peter and St Paul Church in Lavenham. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES Archant

Two Suffolk churches are coming together to host an outdoor worship - in their first ever ‘drive-in’ service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organiser Graham Naylor, licensed lay worker at St Peter and St Paul Church in Lavenham and St Mary’s Preston. Picture: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY AND IPSWICH Organiser Graham Naylor, licensed lay worker at St Peter and St Paul Church in Lavenham and St Mary’s Preston. Picture: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY AND IPSWICH

St Peter and St Paul Church in Lavenham and St Mary’s Preston will gather on Lavenham Cricket Ground to provide their congregations with an opportunity to reach out to each other after all the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featuring music, performance poetry from Kiran Lotay, a picnic and activities for children - it promises to be a day of faith, fun and friendship.

MORE: Reverend takes on pilgrimage in support of mental health charity

Organiser Graham Naylor, licensed lay worker at the churches, said: “The drive-in church service has only been made possible thanks to John Hessenthaler, from OEP Live!, who is promoting a weekend of drive-in picnic concerts in Lavenham the same weekend.

Lavenham Cricket Ground. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES Lavenham Cricket Ground. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

“He offered the staging and infrastructure to the church to host the service and we jumped at the chance – especially because at that point, churches were still closed.

You may also want to watch:

“However, lockdown was then partially eased, and we were allowed to reopen but having a service like this means we can reach lots of different members of our community.

“We are keen to acknowledge the many good things and examples of wonderful community spirit shown during this tough time, while also taking a moment to reflect on the difficulties we have all faced and continue to experience.

“It’s hoped the event will be a safe place for people to take some time out.

“This is an opportunity for us to reach new audiences.

“We want to engage with people who may have been looking to the church to provide hope and solace throughout lockdown.”

MORE: Famous church upholds historic tradition with red rose ceremony

The drive-in service will be held on Sunday August 16, gates open at 11.30am with an informal service between 1pm and 2pm.

If you’d like to attend, email the church here