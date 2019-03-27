Overcast

Suffolk pre-school celebrates new fence around wooded area

27 March, 2019 - 09:24
A new fence has been installed around the wooded copse area at Horringer Pre-School Picture: HORRINGER PRE-SCHOOL

A new fence has been installed around the wooded copse area at Horringer Pre-School Picture: HORRINGER PRE-SCHOOL

Archant

A Suffolk village pre-school is celebrating the installation of a new fence around its wooded copse area thanks to a £1,000 donation from the Tesco ‘Bags for Help’ blue token scheme.

The new fence at Horringer Pre-School, near Bury St Edmunds, will improve the security of the copse area, which is used for outdoor play and learning.

The Tesco grant was part of the pre-school’s Acorn Project campaign, which is seeking to raise £160,000 for a new pre-school building.

More than half of the total target has been raised thanks to fundraising events, grants from charities and donations from local organisations such as the Horringer Women’s Institute, who generously donated £1,000 to the appeal in December.

Stephie Page, Horringer Pre-School leader, said: “We were delighted to cut the ribbon on our new fence during our recent open day, when we welcomed prospective future parents and children to our pre-school.

“This fence looks beautiful and means our children will be able to use the copse even more freely, helping them make the most of this wonderful asset.”

Samantha Blackbeard, Bury St Edmunds’ Tesco store manager, said: “We are thrilled that Tesco has been able to contribute to the installation of this new fence.

“This is exactly the kind of local community project we want to support with our ‘Bags for Help’ scheme.”

The next fundraising event for the pre-school will be a bubble show spectacular on Tuesday, April 9 at 10.30am in Horringer Community Centre.

To book tickets, find out more about Horringer Pre-School or to support the Acorn Project campaign, visit www.horringerpreschool.co.uk

