Second case of bird flu identified in Suffolk village this week

Chickens will be culled at a farm in Fakenham Magna (file photo)

A second case of bird flu has been identified in a village in west Suffolk this week.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the latest case of H5N1 influenza was found in Fakenham Magna, between Bury St Edmunds and Thetford, on Thursday.

It is the latest case found in the west Suffolk village this week, after another outbreak was reported on Tuesday.

All poultry on the site will be humanely culled, Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around both infected premises.

Those zones include increased biosecurity and reporting requirements for poultry keepers including isolating or housing birds, restrictions on the movement of poultry, eggs, meat and carcases.