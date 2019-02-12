Partly Cloudy

Road closures in village for drainage investigations

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 22 February 2019

Roads will be closed in Bardwell for five days due to drainage investigation work Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Roads will be closed in Bardwell for five days due to drainage investigation work Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Roads will be closed in Bardwell near Bury St Edmunds for five days next month while drainage investigation works take place, Suffolk Highways has announced.

The road closures will take place from Monday, March 4, for five days while highways operatives survey the existing system and carry out cleansing works such as jetting and root cutting.

Phase one of the work, which will be carried out on Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5, will see Quaker Lane, Low Street, Ixworth Road and Bardwell Road (between Ixworth Road and the A1088) closed.

The diversion will be Sapiston Road, Bardwell Road, Spring Road, Up Street, A1088 and vice-versa.

Phase two will take place on Wednesday, March 6, and Up Street and Spring Road will be closed, with the diversion scheduled as Low Street, Bardwell Road, A1088, Sapiston Road, Bardwell Road and vice-versa.

Phase three, on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, will see The Green, Stanton Road and Bardwell Road (between Stanton Road and Chare Road junction) closed.  The diversion is Bardwell Road, Bury Road, Glassfield Road, Knox Lane, Low Street, Quaker Lane, and vice-versa.

Suffolk Highways says access to properties and businesses will be available at all times.

Residents with any questions can call 0345 606 6171.

