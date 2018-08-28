Rendlesham Costcutter could re-open in near future say council

The future of a village shop in east Suffolk could be secured following its closure sudden closure last month.

The store had a post office and the village's only cash machine Picture: LOUISE HOPES The store had a post office and the village's only cash machine Picture: LOUISE HOPES

The former Costcutter store in Rendlesham could be re-opening, almost a month after it closed.

The store in Woodland Avenue shut its doors without warning on Thursday October 11.

As well as providing food and other household goods the shop was also home to a Post Office and the only cash point in the village.

Staff at the business were left concerned and in the dark about their future following the shop’s shock closure.

A discussion of the shop’s closure was had at Rendlesham Parish Council’s meeting on Monday night with the council saying they have now spoken with the chain about the shop’s future.

A spokesman for Rendlesham Parish Council said: “I spoke to Costcutters headquarters yesterday morning,” they said, “they are looking to reopen the shop in the very near future.”

A timescale is said to be in place to try and re-open the shop part of the building but that this is being kept under wraps for now.

The council said that Costcutters were also working to try and re-open the Post Office within the building but that this would take longer due to the logistics of finding a postmaster for the village.

“It’s looking much better than it did,” said the spokesman.

They added that all parties involved were keen to get the shop re-opened.

Concerns had been raised that more elderly residents and those with restricted mobility could struggle to access essential goods as a result of the closure.

However, while the shop has been closed local cafe and bar The Boardwalk has been helping out by stocking a number of basic goods for residents to purchase such as milk and bread as well as newspapers.

The council wish to extend their thanks to the cafe for their help.

“The Boardwalk has been absolutely fantastic and helped with what they could,” they said.

Costcutter confirmed yesterday afternoon that discussions were moving forward to ensure the shop’s future and that the shop would be part of their brand.

A spokesperson for Costcutter said: “We are in advanced talks with a new retailer to take over this store to service the local community.

“We will be able to provide a further update in due course.”