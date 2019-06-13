Historic village hall to receive 'much-needed' upgrade

Long Melford Village Memorial Village Hall is to be refurbished Picture: VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE Archant

A historic Suffolk village hall is set to receive a "much-needed" renovation for the first time in around 30 years after two grant awards launched the project.

The work is expected to start in the autumn Picture: VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE The work is expected to start in the autumn Picture: VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE

Long Melford Village Memorial Hall received grants of £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund and £7,000 from the Long Melford Parish Council Infrastructure Levy Fund to allow plans to be drawn up for repairs and renovation work.

Other grant applications are currently in progress and work is expected to start in the autumn.

The project will see improvements to the roof, along with redecoration and floor renovation.

Richard Delderfield, treasurer, said he hoped the work would be completed before the winter.

Long Melford Village Memorial Hall Picture VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE Long Melford Village Memorial Hall Picture VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE

"With the flat roof last refurbished some 30 years ago, and currently leaking, outside investment was much-needed.

"We are very grateful for the generous grants and are looking forward to getting the work done.

"Following the completion of the roof work, the inside of the hall will be fully redecorated and the floor will be refurbished.

"We hope to have the work completed before the winter."

Mr Delderfield added that the hall will remain open for the majority of the work.

"That's the intent and we will work with contractors at the time," he said.

"We appreciate the patience of the village when the hall has not been up to scratch.

"When the hall is fully refurbished, hopefully we'll be able to regain some lost business."

The hall has a rich history in the village.

The central part of the hall was a First World War dressing station located off Cordell Road.

It was moved to the existing site in the 1930s and significantly extended as a new village hall with a grand opening on March 1, 1949.

The hall also boasts the Long Melford Heritage Centre, which was created following an archaeological dig in the village in July 2011 to show the artifacts and items discovered.

The centre also showcases the history of Long Melford with artefacts, exhibits and old photographs.

For prices and other information about the village hall, visit www.longmelfordvillagehall.co.uk

For information about the heritage centre, visit www. visitlongmelford.co.uk