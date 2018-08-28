Village plans remembrance parade to mark Armistice centenary

Ixworth Free School Picture: GREGG BROWN

A remembrance parade will mark the centenary of the Armistice in Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, November 11.

Led by the Bury St Edmunds Steadfast Boys Brigade Band, the parade will leave the village’s fire station at 10.15am, arriving at St Mary’s Church for the service to begin an 10.50am.

The parade will then march back to Ixworth Free School where various exhibitors and entertainment will take place, including the Honington Military Wives Choir, Blackbourn Singers and the Norton Salvation Army Band, along with army cadets from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

Pre-booked two-course lunches are available at a cost of £7.50. Bookings in advance on 01359 230691.

The culmination of the service will be a sunset ceremony and the lighting of a beacon followed by church bells.

A free bus service – supplied by Mulleys Motorways – is available to those who need transport and will be leaving St Mary’s Church at 12.15pm and will return at 7.15pm.