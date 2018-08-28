New war memorial unveiled in Red Lodge ahead of Remembrance Day

The dedication at the new war memorial Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS Archant

A special ceremony to dedicate a new war memorial for Red Lodge was held this week ahead of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new war memorial in Red Lodge Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS The new war memorial in Red Lodge Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

The successful community campaign followed requests by residents in the area to see a more appropriate war memorial for Red Lodge in place for Armistice Day this year.

The Rt Reverend Dr Mike Harrison, the Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich, lead the special ceremony on Wednesday for the dedication of the new memorial.

A group made up of representatives from Forest Heath District, Red Lodge Parish Council and the local school and church, have led on the fundraising project.

Before the dedication ceremony St Christopher’s school hosted an assembly and the children had an opportunity to meet the bishop and learn more about remembrance.

Children from St Christopher's School attended the dedication Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS Children from St Christopher's School attended the dedication Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

There was also a small procession from the school to the new memorial, where a short dedication and prayer took place.

This was followed by refreshments in the Millennium Centre.

Goymour Homes, who own the grass land on the corner of Heatherset Way and Warren Road, have given permission to site the new war memorial on their land.

The new memorial is now in place ready for the Remembrance Day service.

Funding of around £17,000 has been found by the group from grants and public fundraising.

Lance Stanbury, who represents Red Lodge at Forest Heath District Council, and is chairman of the War Memorial Committee, said: “Our community wanted an appropriate memorial to properly mark the sacrifice made by local people in all conflicts since World War One.

“This is a collective community project and we are delighted that not only have residents helped finalise the design but organisations have come together to make it a reality.

“While Red Lodge is a new community, it is very clear current and future generations wanted to show their respect and remember the fallen at a fitting memorial.

“I know everyone who has worked on this are very pleased that we are ready to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One on November 11.

“We would like to invite everyone to attend the special ceremony on Remembrance Day.”