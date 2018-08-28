Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New war memorial unveiled in Red Lodge ahead of Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 16:38 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 08 November 2018

The dedication at the new war memorial Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

The dedication at the new war memorial Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

Archant

A special ceremony to dedicate a new war memorial for Red Lodge was held this week ahead of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The new war memorial in Red Lodge Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSThe new war memorial in Red Lodge Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

The successful community campaign followed requests by residents in the area to see a more appropriate war memorial for Red Lodge in place for Armistice Day this year.

The Rt Reverend Dr Mike Harrison, the Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich, lead the special ceremony on Wednesday for the dedication of the new memorial.

A group made up of representatives from Forest Heath District, Red Lodge Parish Council and the local school and church, have led on the fundraising project.

Before the dedication ceremony St Christopher’s school hosted an assembly and the children had an opportunity to meet the bishop and learn more about remembrance.

Children from St Christopher's School attended the dedication Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSChildren from St Christopher's School attended the dedication Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

There was also a small procession from the school to the new memorial, where a short dedication and prayer took place.

This was followed by refreshments in the Millennium Centre.

Goymour Homes, who own the grass land on the corner of Heatherset Way and Warren Road, have given permission to site the new war memorial on their land.

The new memorial is now in place ready for the Remembrance Day service.

Funding of around £17,000 has been found by the group from grants and public fundraising.

Lance Stanbury, who represents Red Lodge at Forest Heath District Council, and is chairman of the War Memorial Committee, said: “Our community wanted an appropriate memorial to properly mark the sacrifice made by local people in all conflicts since World War One.

“This is a collective community project and we are delighted that not only have residents helped finalise the design but organisations have come together to make it a reality.

“While Red Lodge is a new community, it is very clear current and future generations wanted to show their respect and remember the fallen at a fitting memorial.

“I know everyone who has worked on this are very pleased that we are ready to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One on November 11.

“We would like to invite everyone to attend the special ceremony on Remembrance Day.”

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Don't Miss

Rodin’s The Kiss will embrace art lovers passions

Auguste Rodin, The Kiss Picture: COPYRIGHT TATE, LONDON 2018

Nostalgia The last days of war: A bloody domestic tragedy at home, and sudden talk abroad of ‘instant and unconditional surrender’

Flashback: The Great War took people from their regular lives and pitched them into unimaginable situations. This was among a collection of photographs discovered by Bury St Edmunds man Ernie Broom Picture: ERNIE BROOM/ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24