Suffolk village pub listed for sale on eBay

A campaign to save The Marquis Cornwallis, in Chedburgh, from closure has gained support Picture: MARQUIS COMMUNITY HUB Archant

Villagers fighting to raise funds to save their local pub were stunned to see the building and associated land turn up on eBay at a sale price of nearly £1million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Marquis of Cornwallis pub in Chedburgh. The Marquis of Cornwallis pub in Chedburgh.

The Marquis Cornwallis, in Chedburgh, near Bury St Edmunds, which has been closed for more than two and a half years, was posted on the popular online auction site this week.

The pub has been reduced from £695,000 and is advertised at a price of £495,000, while the 1.3-acre plot of associated land across the road is up for sale at £475,000.

Posting on eBay, owner Steven White said the pub has been "stripped out on the ground floor for a refit" due to the village wanting a coffee shop and post office incorporated into the building.

Mr White added: "Reduced from £695,000, offers in the region of £495,000 are sought, and an exchange, or part exchange for a property, motor yacht or land overseas may be considered."

MORE: Community urged to help save village pub

The pub closed its doors in October 2016, and both the building and land was registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) a month later.

The pub was put up for sale in November 2017, and villagers then formed a community benefit society called the Chedburgh Marquis Community Hub (CMCH) last year.

You may also want to watch:

The aim of the organisation is to turn The Marquis into a successful community pub alongside a café and shop, and villagers can buy shares to help raise the funds needed for the purchase and refurbishment.

Jean Dillon, administrator at CMCH, said she first saw the Ebay post in a local Facebook group.

"I was surprised, I wasn't even aware eBay did property sales until now. It's quite incredible," she said.

"We haven't got an agreement with the owner that he will sell it to us and we are still fundraising.

"We launched our community share issue last year and shares can be bought from our website and from June these will be available via Crowdfunder.

"It could be a fantastic asset to our community. We don't even have a shop in the village, so we would like to put a shop in for essentials and have a coffee shop during the day."

A summer party will take place at the Erskine Centre in Chedburgh on June 7. Visit www.savethemarquis.co.uk for more.

Mr White has been approached for comment.