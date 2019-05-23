Partly Cloudy

Suffolk village pub listed for sale on eBay

23 May, 2019 - 19:00
A campaign to save The Marquis Cornwallis, in Chedburgh, from closure has gained support Picture: MARQUIS COMMUNITY HUB

A campaign to save The Marquis Cornwallis, in Chedburgh, from closure has gained support Picture: MARQUIS COMMUNITY HUB

Archant

Villagers fighting to raise funds to save their local pub were stunned to see the building and associated land turn up on eBay at a sale price of nearly £1million.

The Marquis of Cornwallis pub in Chedburgh.The Marquis of Cornwallis pub in Chedburgh.

The Marquis Cornwallis, in Chedburgh, near Bury St Edmunds, which has been closed for more than two and a half years, was posted on the popular online auction site this week.

The pub has been reduced from £695,000 and is advertised at a price of £495,000, while the 1.3-acre plot of associated land across the road is up for sale at £475,000.

Posting on eBay, owner Steven White said the pub has been "stripped out on the ground floor for a refit" due to the village wanting a coffee shop and post office incorporated into the building.

Mr White added: "Reduced from £695,000, offers in the region of £495,000 are sought, and an exchange, or part exchange for a property, motor yacht or land overseas may be considered."

The pub closed its doors in October 2016, and both the building and land was registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) a month later.

The pub was put up for sale in November 2017, and villagers then formed a community benefit society called the Chedburgh Marquis Community Hub (CMCH) last year.

The aim of the organisation is to turn The Marquis into a successful community pub alongside a café and shop, and villagers can buy shares to help raise the funds needed for the purchase and refurbishment.

Jean Dillon, administrator at CMCH, said she first saw the Ebay post in a local Facebook group.

"I was surprised, I wasn't even aware eBay did property sales until now. It's quite incredible," she said.

"We haven't got an agreement with the owner that he will sell it to us and we are still fundraising.

"We launched our community share issue last year and shares can be bought from our website and from June these will be available via Crowdfunder.

"It could be a fantastic asset to our community. We don't even have a shop in the village, so we would like to put a shop in for essentials and have a coffee shop during the day."

A summer party will take place at the Erskine Centre in Chedburgh on June 7. Visit www.savethemarquis.co.uk for more.

Mr White has been approached for comment.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

