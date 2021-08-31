Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors

Published: 3:11 PM August 31, 2021

Lavenham was ranked as the best Suffolk village in a recent survey - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Two Suffolk towns and one village have been ranked among the best towns and villages in the UK.

Lavenham, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge were ranked in the top 35 by Which? readers in a recent survey.

The villages were ranked by food and drink, tourist attractions, attractiveness, scenery and peace and quiet.

Lavenham, which is famous for the Harry Potter house, was ranked 14th in the UK and was the highest scoring Suffolk village.

Part of the Harry Potter film was filmed in Lavenham

It was ranked five stars for its attractiveness and four stars for both scenery and peace and quiet with an overall score of 83%.

Bury St Edmunds, which is famous for the Abbey Gardens and home to the Greene King was ranked 23rd with four stars for food and drink, attractiveness and peace and quiet.

Bury St Edmunds also has the smallest pub in the UK The Nutshell - Credit: Archant

The town did, however, receive a two star rating for scenery, leading to an overall score of 80%.

Woodbridge, which has one of the oldest working tide mills in the country, was ranked 31 in the UK.

Tide Mill, Woodbridge - Credit: Steve Coates/iWitness

The riverside town received a three star rating on all the topics apart from peace and quiet where it received four.











