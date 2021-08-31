Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
- Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen
Two Suffolk towns and one village have been ranked among the best towns and villages in the UK.
Lavenham, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge were ranked in the top 35 by Which? readers in a recent survey.
The villages were ranked by food and drink, tourist attractions, attractiveness, scenery and peace and quiet.
Lavenham, which is famous for the Harry Potter house, was ranked 14th in the UK and was the highest scoring Suffolk village.
It was ranked five stars for its attractiveness and four stars for both scenery and peace and quiet with an overall score of 83%.
You may also want to watch:
Bury St Edmunds, which is famous for the Abbey Gardens and home to the Greene King was ranked 23rd with four stars for food and drink, attractiveness and peace and quiet.
The town did, however, receive a two star rating for scenery, leading to an overall score of 80%.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 3 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
- 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
- 6 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 7 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 8 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
- 9 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 10 Watch: What Walton will bring, plus latest on Celina move and more
Woodbridge, which has one of the oldest working tide mills in the country, was ranked 31 in the UK.
The riverside town received a three star rating on all the topics apart from peace and quiet where it received four.