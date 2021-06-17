Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'

Published: 11:39 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM June 17, 2021

Orford Castle is among the key attractions in the Suffolk coastal village - Credit: Barry Pullen/iWitness

Two Suffolk coastal villages have been named by the Telegraph as among the "most beautiful to visit" in the country.

With the Covid pandemic still restricting international travel, 'staycations' are expected to boom in 2021 as many people opt to holiday closer to home.

A list compiled by Telegraph travel writers has named the east Suffolk villages of Orford and Walberswick as two of the most desirable places to visit this year in a recent guide.

An aerial view of the Orford Ness nature reserve, which can be visited by boat - Credit: Archant

The Telegraph described Orford as a "sleepy old port" that is "dominated" by Orford Castle - which is all that remains of a 12th-century keep built by Henry II.

The resort is protected by the long land-spit of Orford Ness, a nature reserve that can be visited by boat.

The sun sets on the Orford Ness nature reserve - Credit: Archant

Other suggestions of things to do in Orford by the newspaper include visiting the Pump Street bakery or buying fresh fish from Pinney's.

Walberswick, immediately south of Southwold, also received high praise from the Telegraph for its "picturesque" scenery.

Walberswick's Anchor pub is close to the village's beach - Credit: Archant

The guide notes how children are frequently seen crabbing in the water while other visitors bask in the "magical light" of the Suffolk coast.

Gemma Sharp and Primrose Taylor Mockett enjoying the sunshine on the beach in Walberswick. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Walberswick is also popular with artists, who are drawn to its "long, empty stretch of sandy beach".