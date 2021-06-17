News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:39 AM June 17, 2021    Updated: 11:47 AM June 17, 2021
Pub quiz questions 2020: Orford Castle Picture: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

Orford Castle is among the key attractions in the Suffolk coastal village - Credit: Barry Pullen/iWitness

Two Suffolk coastal villages have been named by the Telegraph as among the "most beautiful to visit" in the country.

With the Covid pandemic still restricting international travel, 'staycations' are expected to boom in 2021 as many people opt to holiday closer to home.

A list compiled by Telegraph travel writers has named the east Suffolk villages of Orford and Walberswick as two of the most desirable places to visit this year in a recent guide.

Orford Inshore is found beyond Orford beach and the River Ore Picture: Mike Page

An aerial view of the Orford Ness nature reserve, which can be visited by boat - Credit: Archant

The Telegraph described Orford as a "sleepy old port" that is "dominated" by Orford Castle - which is all that remains of a 12th-century keep built by Henry II.

The resort is protected by the long land-spit of Orford Ness, a nature reserve that can be visited by boat.

Orford Ness sunset Wicken Fen Picture: National Trust/Justin Minns

The sun sets on the Orford Ness nature reserve - Credit: Archant

Other suggestions of things to do in Orford by the newspaper include visiting the Pump Street bakery or buying fresh fish from Pinney's.

You may also want to watch:

Walberswick, immediately south of Southwold, also received high praise from the Telegraph for its "picturesque" scenery.

The Anchor Inn in Walberswick, next to Southwold

Walberswick's Anchor pub is close to the village's beach - Credit: Archant

The guide notes how children are frequently seen crabbing in the water while other visitors bask in the "magical light" of the Suffolk coast.

Gemma Sharp and Primrose Taylor Mockett enjoying the sunshine on the beach in Walberswick.

Gemma Sharp and Primrose Taylor Mockett enjoying the sunshine on the beach in Walberswick. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores
  2. 2 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
  3. 3 'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27
  1. 4 Pub near Stowmarket closes temporarily due to Covid-19 case
  2. 5 Wanted man arrested in Stowupland village
  3. 6 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  4. 7 Pair arrested for alleged sex assault on young woman
  5. 8 Sweltering Suffolk could see hottest day this year ahead of thunderstorms
  6. 9 Driver taken to hospital after crashing into wall
  7. 10 Motorcyclist injured in collision on A14 at Stowupland

Walberswick is also popular with artists, who are drawn to its "long, empty stretch of sandy beach".

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town youngster in Norwich City's sights

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley appeals to the assistant referee during the Sky Bet League One m

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus