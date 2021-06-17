Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
- Credit: Barry Pullen/iWitness
Two Suffolk coastal villages have been named by the Telegraph as among the "most beautiful to visit" in the country.
With the Covid pandemic still restricting international travel, 'staycations' are expected to boom in 2021 as many people opt to holiday closer to home.
A list compiled by Telegraph travel writers has named the east Suffolk villages of Orford and Walberswick as two of the most desirable places to visit this year in a recent guide.
The Telegraph described Orford as a "sleepy old port" that is "dominated" by Orford Castle - which is all that remains of a 12th-century keep built by Henry II.
The resort is protected by the long land-spit of Orford Ness, a nature reserve that can be visited by boat.
Other suggestions of things to do in Orford by the newspaper include visiting the Pump Street bakery or buying fresh fish from Pinney's.
You may also want to watch:
Walberswick, immediately south of Southwold, also received high praise from the Telegraph for its "picturesque" scenery.
The guide notes how children are frequently seen crabbing in the water while other visitors bask in the "magical light" of the Suffolk coast.
Most Read
- 1 Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores
- 2 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
- 3 'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27
- 4 Pub near Stowmarket closes temporarily due to Covid-19 case
- 5 Wanted man arrested in Stowupland village
- 6 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 7 Pair arrested for alleged sex assault on young woman
- 8 Sweltering Suffolk could see hottest day this year ahead of thunderstorms
- 9 Driver taken to hospital after crashing into wall
- 10 Motorcyclist injured in collision on A14 at Stowupland
Walberswick is also popular with artists, who are drawn to its "long, empty stretch of sandy beach".