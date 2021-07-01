Princess Diana's Suffolk visits in pictures
- Credit: Archant
A statue of Princess Diana is being unveiled today on what would have been her 60th birthday. We take a look back on her many visits to Suffolk during her life.
The new statue, commissioned by her sons - Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex - in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death will be unveiled in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
Born in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales regularly came back to the region.
She opened the Suffolk Show in 1986, arriving in a helicopter and toured around in an open-topped vehicle.
In 1990, she visited the then new Crown Pools complex in Ipswich, and unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit.
Princess Diana also met crowds in the town’s Christchurch Park before heading on to Colchester.
She also formally opened St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds and William Wood House in Sudbury in 1993.
