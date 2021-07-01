Princess Diana's Suffolk visits in pictures

Published: 11:30 AM July 1, 2021

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show, in the spring of 1986 - Credit: Archant

A statue of Princess Diana is being unveiled today on what would have been her 60th birthday. We take a look back on her many visits to Suffolk during her life.

Princess Diana at the official opening of William Wood House in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

The new statue, commissioned by her sons - Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex - in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death will be unveiled in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana shaking hands with residents of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Born in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales regularly came back to the region.

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the 1986 Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT

She opened the Suffolk Show in 1986, arriving in a helicopter and toured around in an open-topped vehicle.

Princess Diana being introduced to the Tuckwells at the Suffolk Show in 1986. Paul is pictured to the right, with his late father, Leonard, to his right and his late mother, Brenda, to his right Picture: TUCKWELLS - Credit: Archant

In 1990, she visited the then new Crown Pools complex in Ipswich, and unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit.

Diana, Princess of Wales meeting residents of Colchester in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Princess Diana also met crowds in the town’s Christchurch Park before heading on to Colchester.

She also formally opened St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds and William Wood House in Sudbury in 1993.



