News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Princess Diana's Suffolk visits in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM July 1, 2021   
Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show, in the spring of 1986

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show, in the spring of 1986 - Credit: Archant

A statue of Princess Diana is being unveiled today on what would have been her 60th birthday. We take a look back on her many visits to Suffolk during her life. 

Princess Diana at the official opening of William Wood House in Sudbury

Princess Diana at the official opening of William Wood House in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

The new statue, commissioned by her sons - Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex - in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death will be unveiled in the gardens of Kensington Palace. 

Princess Diana shaking hands with residents of Bury St Edmunds

Princess Diana shaking hands with residents of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Born in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales regularly came back to the region. 

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the 1986 Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the 1986 Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT

She opened the Suffolk Show in 1986, arriving in a helicopter and toured around in an open-topped vehicle. 

Princess Diana being introduced to the Tuckwells at the Suffolk Show in 1986. Paul is pictured to th

Princess Diana being introduced to the Tuckwells at the Suffolk Show in 1986. Paul is pictured to the right, with his late father, Leonard, to his right and his late mother, Brenda, to his right Picture: TUCKWELLS - Credit: Archant

In 1990, she visited the then new Crown Pools complex in Ipswich, and unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit.

Diana, Princess of Wales meeting residents of Colchester in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Diana, Princess of Wales meeting residents of Colchester in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Princess Diana also met crowds in the town’s Christchurch Park before heading on to Colchester.

She also formally opened St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds and William Wood House in Sudbury in 1993.


Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  2. 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 6 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  6. 9 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  7. 10 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Tom Peers. The Muesum of East Anglian Life have been keeping busy over lockdown maintaining the walk

Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus