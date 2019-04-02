Watch the moment Queen meets ‘inspirational’ Suffolk hospital volunteer

Queen Elizabeth II meets West Suffolk Hospital volunteer Ron Knight at a reception to mark the centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations at Windsor Castle Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

A Suffolk man whose crushing grief inspired him to help others has been rewarded by the Queen at a reception for outstanding volunteers held at Windsor Castle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ron Knight has been volunteering at West Suffolk Hospital three days a week ever since losing his beloved wife over a decade ago.

The 88-year-old, who volunteers at the eye injection clinic, said helping people at the hospital changed his life by giving him a sense of purpose to distract from his grief.

He has been known to work a total of 18 sessions a month, with each session lasting four hours – comforting patients by making cups of tea and explaining their treatment.

Mr Knight met the Queen at a reception to mark the centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) on Tuesday evening.

He was also shortlisted for the Stars of Suffolk ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award back in 2015.

The NCVO was founded in 1919 as the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) before being renamed in 1980 as the NCVO, which has helped to establish independent charities such as Age UK, Citizens Advice and the Youth Hostels Association.

The organisation was first established using a gift from a voluntary sector pioneer who was killed in the First World War.