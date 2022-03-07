Revealed: All 20 finalists for the Suffolk High Sheriff awards
The shortlist of Suffolk volunteers and organisations who spent the past year tirelessly devoting their time and energy for the good of their community has been announced.
The High Sheriff Award nominations have been revealed after High Sheriff Edward Creasy invited people to nominate individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond to support the county.
Awards will be given out in six different categories, including a ‘Supporting the Isolated Award’, which recognises whose who have worked during the Covid-19 pandemic to support those who were isolated, lonely and lacking in hope.
Mr Creasy has been High Sheriff of Suffolk since April 2021. He said: ““We have received an exceptional response this year with over 130 nominations for the panel to consider.”
He will announce the awards live on BBC Radio Suffolk at 8:45am on Wednesday, March 16. The broadcast will be hosted by Mark Murphy and Lesley Dolphin, who will be joined by Tim Holder, Suffolk Community Foundation’s Head of Public Affairs.
He said: “There has certainly never been a more important time to tell the stories of all those shortlisted, and find many more new supporters for their work.
“Year after year the awards go from strength to strength.
“We are incredibly grateful to the team at BBC Radio Suffolk for offering us the opportunity to invite a much bigger audience of their listeners to join us for this important celebration.”
Who are the nominees?
Volunteer of the Year Award – Under 30
- Jordan Dunbar – New Skill Centre & Inspiring Aspirations
- Josiah (‘Jez’) Perry – Volunteer Police Cadet - Suffolk Constabulary
- Laura Ayling - Felixstowe Coastguard and East of England Ambulance Service
Volunteer of the Year Award – over 30
- Lesley Ford-Platt - Hive, River Stour Trust, Rotary, School Governor, Sudbury Market Town Partnership
- Michelle Frost - Jam Pot Community
- Andrew Cassy - Quiet Lanes Suffolk, Boyton Parish Council, Boyton Community Group, Parkinson's Table Tennis UK, East Suffolk Greenprint Forum, BT Adastral Park, Marine Conservation Society
Group of the Year Award
- Kernos
- St Elizabeth Hospice
- Storehouse
Supporting the Isolated Award
- Suffolk Libraries
- GoStart Community Transport
- ActivLives
Suffolk’s Caring Community Award (Sponsored by the EADT)
- IP17 Good Neighbour Scheme
- Restitute
- Future Female Society
Suffolk High Sheriff Annual Award (Sponsored by the Office of the High Sheriff)
- Inspire Suffolk
- Newmarket Pony Academy
- BME Suffolk Support Group
- Benjamin Foundation
- PLOT CIC