Revealed: All 20 finalists for the Suffolk High Sheriff awards

High Sheriff of Suffolk Edward Creasy will announce the winning volunteers on Wednesday, March 16. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

The shortlist of Suffolk volunteers and organisations who spent the past year tirelessly devoting their time and energy for the good of their community has been announced.

The High Sheriff Award nominations have been revealed after High Sheriff Edward Creasy invited people to nominate individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond to support the county.

Awards will be given out in six different categories, including a ‘Supporting the Isolated Award’, which recognises whose who have worked during the Covid-19 pandemic to support those who were isolated, lonely and lacking in hope.

Mr Creasy has been High Sheriff of Suffolk since April 2021. He said: ““We have received an exceptional response this year with over 130 nominations for the panel to consider.”

He will announce the awards live on BBC Radio Suffolk at 8:45am on Wednesday, March 16. The broadcast will be hosted by Mark Murphy and Lesley Dolphin, who will be joined by Tim Holder, Suffolk Community Foundation’s Head of Public Affairs.

BBC Radio Suffolk broadcaster, Lesley Dolphin will be co-hosting the live show on March 16, when the winning volunteers will be announced. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Radio Suffolk broadcaster, Mark Murphy will be co-hosting the live show on March 16, when the winning volunteers will be announced. - Credit: Archant

He said: “There has certainly never been a more important time to tell the stories of all those shortlisted, and find many more new supporters for their work.

“Year after year the awards go from strength to strength.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team at BBC Radio Suffolk for offering us the opportunity to invite a much bigger audience of their listeners to join us for this important celebration.”

Who are the nominees?

Volunteer of the Year Award – Under 30

Jordan Dunbar – New Skill Centre & Inspiring Aspirations

Josiah (‘Jez’) Perry – Volunteer Police Cadet - Suffolk Constabulary

Laura Ayling - Felixstowe Coastguard and East of England Ambulance Service

Volunteer of the Year Award – over 30

Lesley Ford-Platt - Hive, River Stour Trust, Rotary, School Governor, Sudbury Market Town Partnership

Michelle Frost - Jam Pot Community

Andrew Cassy - Quiet Lanes Suffolk, Boyton Parish Council, Boyton Community Group, Parkinson's Table Tennis UK, East Suffolk Greenprint Forum, BT Adastral Park, Marine Conservation Society

Group of the Year Award

Kernos

St Elizabeth Hospice

Storehouse

Supporting the Isolated Award

Suffolk Libraries

GoStart Community Transport

ActivLives

Suffolk’s Caring Community Award (Sponsored by the EADT)

IP17 Good Neighbour Scheme

Restitute

Future Female Society

Suffolk High Sheriff Annual Award (Sponsored by the Office of the High Sheriff)