Local elections 2019: Where to find your polling station and what time you have until for voting

02 May, 2019 - 10:00

Voters who aren't sure of their polling station can find out online for the Suffolk 2019 local elections. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Polling in today’s 2019 local elections is well underway across Suffolk – and there’s still time to vote if you haven’t already.

Election counts will take place overnight and tomorrow. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Election counts will take place overnight and tomorrow. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Registered voters can cast their vote for Ipswich, Babergh, Mid Suffolk, East Suffolk and West Suffolk councils today, with the polling stations open from 7am until 10pm tonight.

For those who have registered to vote and are eligible, a polling card should have already been delivered to your home which will have the details of your nearest polling station.

You don't need to take your polling card with you, but it makes it quicker if you do.

For those who are not clear on where their polling station is, the Your Vote Matters website has a handy tool which can steer you in the right direction – all you need is your postcode.

It will tell you which ward your address is in, who is standing and which polling station you need to visit.

For those who are still not sure on who to vote for, we've put together complete lists of candidates.

To get an idea of what some of the key issues in your district are, take a look at our preview profiles for what to keep an eye out for and what might change:

