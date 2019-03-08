Suffolk insists festival is safe after taking down picture of hikers on track

The Suffolk Walking Festival encourages people to get out into the countryside - but a walk across rail tracks has prompted warnings. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Officials at Suffolk County Council have insisted that walks being organised by the authority are safe - despite their publication showing participants walking along a railway track near Yoxford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Walking Festival continues until June 2. The Suffolk Walking Festival continues until June 2.

The picture was put up on Twitter on Thursday evening showing people crossing the track between Home Covert and Bobbett's Wood near Yoxford. They were spread out along the rails at a point where it is a double-track section of the East Suffolk Line from Ipswich to Lowestoft. Two trains an hour use the track.

When this image, posted by the county council's @DiscoverSuffolk Twitter feed, was challenged the reply insisted that the people taking part in the walk were on the crossing - but the picture showed some had strayed some distance along the track.

The picture was quickly removed from the Twitter feed at 10.30pm and replaced with a new image - and a spokeswoman for the county council said the person who ran the feed had now gone on holiday and no one else had any access to the picture.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail, which is responsible for the track, also responded to the Tweet showing the people on the track. Their tweet said: "We encourage people to be safe around the track and only cross at the designated crossings, as crossing on the track is dangerous and a criminal offence."

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: "There is a registered right of way across the railway line at Yoxford and on Wednesday afternoon we used it as part of our fantastic walking festival."

However it is understood that officials from the county council are concerned that walkers were photographed straying off the official crossing and will be reminding walk leaders of safety responsibilities.

Network Rail is seeking to close a number of pedestrian crossings in the county to make lines safer and also to allow trains to safely travel faster over them,

The East Suffolk Line was built as a main line in the 1850s - but the fastest train today takes 86 minutes to cover the 48 miles from Ipswich to Lowestoft.

Closing pedestrian crossing would enable trains to travel faster and improve the links between the two largest towns in Suffolk - and the Yoxford crossing used on this walk is only a short distance from Middleton crossing on the B1122.