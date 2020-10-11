‘I didn’t think anyone cared about veterans’ - War hero tells how TV star Ant Middleton helped him

Trevor Coult has spoken out about his mental health struggles to raise awareness of PTSD Picture: TREVOR COULT Archant

Suffolk war hero Trevor Coult has told of his mental health struggles, and how TV star Ant Middleton helped to save him after he came close to suicide.

Trevor Coult served in the Irish Royal Regiment for 20 years and now suffers from PTSD Picture: TREVOR COULT Trevor Coult served in the Irish Royal Regiment for 20 years and now suffers from PTSD Picture: TREVOR COULT

Former colour sergeant Mr Coult, of Woodbridge, has admitted he tried to take his own life last month.

He said: “It’s a bad time for me because I lost so many friends in the first week of September.”

But the star of Channel 4’s series SAS: Who Dares Wins reached out to give him the support he needed, and a phone conversation turned things around.

Mr Coult tweeted today: “It only took a phone call to change my mindset and get me out of a dark place!! Pick up the phone and call someone up... you could actually help prevent a tragedy.”

The ex-soldier said: “It has been quite overwhelming, the amount of help and messages I have received.

“Ant Middleton has been really good. I have just been speaking to him on the phone.

“He has been giving me advice and helping me a lot - it’s nice that he cares. For a time I didn’t think anybody cared about veterans.”

The 44-year-old, who was awarded the Military Cross in 2005, has spoken out in order to raise awareness and highlight the work of the charity PTSD Resolution.

Trevor Coult with other walkers on an event to raise awareness of PTSD in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT Trevor Coult with other walkers on an event to raise awareness of PTSD in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

“I don’t think I would be here without them,” he said of the charity, which is giving him support and therapy.

Other celebrities are also helping him. “I’ve had a lot of messages from Bear Grylls, and I’ve become really good friends with Laurence Fox.

“And I get Jim Davidson phoning me up to tell me jokes - I could never have imagined that,” he said.

Like many other veterans, Mr Coult came home from his tours in Afghanistan and Iraq suffering with PTSD, and he was medically discharged in 2015.

He has since campaigned to highlight the issue of PTSD affecting veterans and to help others suffering from mental health issues.

Now, though, following the break-up of his marriage, he has taken a step back. He said: “I’m trying to look after my own mental health and recover.”

Mr Coult said he was very sorry for everything he had put his wife through during his struggles with mental health.

He described the veterans’ community as “toxic and terrible”, with many damaging rivalries, and said these pressures led him to nearly end his own life.

However, he paid tribute to the charities PTSD Resolution, Icarus Online and SSAFA for all their work with people suffering from PTSD.

To donate to PTSD Resolution, visit the charity’s website.

• When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.