War veteran celebrates 100th birthday - just two days before Christmas

George Emmett celebrated his 100th birthday just days before Christmas Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR Archant

A war veteran from Brettenham, who was among the soldiers evacuated from the beaches of Dunkirk, has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Emmett celebrated his birthday with family and friends at Hitcham Village Hall Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR Mr Emmett celebrated his birthday with family and friends at Hitcham Village Hall Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR

George Emmett marked the big day just two days before Christmas with a party at Hitcham Village Hall.

Mr Emmett, who has two daughters, Gloria and Carol, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, was born in London but moved to Bradfield St George when he was a youngster to escape the smog of the capital.

George Emmett in north Africa during the war Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR George Emmett in north Africa during the war Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR

He joined the Royal Artillery and was among those evacuated from Dunkirk before later serving as a Desert Rat in North Africa.

"He also served in Sicily and Italy," said his daughter Gloria.

Mr Emmett's daughters Gloria and Carol with his grand daughters Joy, Diane and Mary and grandson James Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR Mr Emmett's daughters Gloria and Carol with his grand daughters Joy, Diane and Mary and grandson James Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR

"In fact he was in the first tank off the boat at Sicily."

Following the war he became a farm hand, working up until he was 70.

A young George Emmett, taken when he joined the Royal Artillery Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR A young George Emmett, taken when he joined the Royal Artillery Picture: GLORIA TAYLOR

Mayor of Stowmarket Paul Ekpenyong was among the guests at his birthday bash last week.