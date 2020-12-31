War veteran celebrates 100th birthday - just two days before Christmas
PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 31 December 2019
Archant
A war veteran from Brettenham, who was among the soldiers evacuated from the beaches of Dunkirk, has celebrated his 100th birthday.
George Emmett marked the big day just two days before Christmas with a party at Hitcham Village Hall.
Mr Emmett, who has two daughters, Gloria and Carol, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, was born in London but moved to Bradfield St George when he was a youngster to escape the smog of the capital.
He joined the Royal Artillery and was among those evacuated from Dunkirk before later serving as a Desert Rat in North Africa.
"He also served in Sicily and Italy," said his daughter Gloria.
"In fact he was in the first tank off the boat at Sicily."
Following the war he became a farm hand, working up until he was 70.
Mayor of Stowmarket Paul Ekpenyong was among the guests at his birthday bash last week.