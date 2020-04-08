E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk organisations warn public to obey lockdown at Easter

PUBLISHED: 15:48 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 08 April 2020

Public sector organisations in Suffolk are urging people to stick to the rules over exercise over the Easter weekend. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/MARIDAV

Public sector organisations in Suffolk are urging people to stick to the rules over exercise over the Easter weekend. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/MARIDAV

Shutterstock/Maridav

Public sector organisations from across Suffolk have come together to tell the public to stay at home over the Easter bank holiday weekend to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Although those who are not in self-isolation are allowed out of the house for one session of exercise a day, the Suffolk Resilience Forum – formed by Suffolk’s six councils, the police, fire and ambulance service and the Environment Agency – has warned that this should not be abused by people using it as an excuse to go out for a picnic or meet friends.

More on the coronavirus crisis

There are fears that good weather could encourage people to ignore the government rules – and police and others like park rangers will be patrolling to ensure this does not happen.

The letter says:

To all Suffolk residents:

You may also want to watch:

We strongly urge you to stay home, stay safe, and stay near where you live this Easter.

To help stop the spread of coronavirus all of us must follow the Government’s instructions for the sake of ourselves, our families, our communities, the NHS, and every key worker.

While the vast majority are making sacrifices for the greater good, a minority are not – driving outside of their own immediate area to other locations to exercise, or congregating in parks, beaches and beauty spots.

When exercising the simple truth is: if you cannot get to where you are going in five to 10 minutes, then you have gone too far.

Over the last few weeks the country has stood as one to applaud the heroism of key workers and volunteers, including those in the NHS who are risking their lives to save others.

On behalf of the selfless we must not be selfish.

While others do their duty trying to protect us, do yours by staying in and around your home.

The Government has said you should only leave your property for: shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible. One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household. Any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person and travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

Thank you from the services and organisations which make up the Suffolk Resilience Forum.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Suffolk organisations warn public to obey lockdown at Easter

Public sector organisations in Suffolk are urging people to stick to the rules over exercise over the Easter weekend. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/MARIDAV

Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Olympians and local runners back calls to Keep Suffolk Moving in lockdown

Bridget (front row, second left) and Barry (front row, far right) with Great East Run Outreach programme participants in 2018 Picture: KEEP SUFFOLK MOVING

Decision made on West Suffolk 330 homes plan

The plot of land in Fornham St Martin for the 330 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24