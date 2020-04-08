Suffolk organisations warn public to obey lockdown at Easter

Public sector organisations from across Suffolk have come together to tell the public to stay at home over the Easter bank holiday weekend to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Although those who are not in self-isolation are allowed out of the house for one session of exercise a day, the Suffolk Resilience Forum – formed by Suffolk’s six councils, the police, fire and ambulance service and the Environment Agency – has warned that this should not be abused by people using it as an excuse to go out for a picnic or meet friends.

There are fears that good weather could encourage people to ignore the government rules – and police and others like park rangers will be patrolling to ensure this does not happen.

The letter says:

To all Suffolk residents:

We strongly urge you to stay home, stay safe, and stay near where you live this Easter.

To help stop the spread of coronavirus all of us must follow the Government’s instructions for the sake of ourselves, our families, our communities, the NHS, and every key worker.

While the vast majority are making sacrifices for the greater good, a minority are not – driving outside of their own immediate area to other locations to exercise, or congregating in parks, beaches and beauty spots.

When exercising the simple truth is: if you cannot get to where you are going in five to 10 minutes, then you have gone too far.

Over the last few weeks the country has stood as one to applaud the heroism of key workers and volunteers, including those in the NHS who are risking their lives to save others.

On behalf of the selfless we must not be selfish.

While others do their duty trying to protect us, do yours by staying in and around your home.

The Government has said you should only leave your property for: shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible. One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household. Any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person and travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

Thank you from the services and organisations which make up the Suffolk Resilience Forum.