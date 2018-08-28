Partly Cloudy

Suffolk residents warned about dangers of Carbon Monoxide in safety push

PUBLISHED: 16:50 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:51 13 November 2018

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, checks his carbon monoxide alarm. Picture: PAGEPIX

Suffolk residents are urged to be vigilant about the dangers of carbon monoxide as a recent survey shows two thirds of households do not have an alarm for the poisonous gas.

The warning comes as part of this year’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month (November 2018), a national campaign highlighting the risks of CO poisoning which kills more than 50 people and hospitalises over 4,000 every year.

CO is produced when carbon fuels don’t burn properly and any type of heating system where combustion takes place can potentially give off the odourless, colourless gas.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, the UK trade association for the oil heating industry, said: “Carbon monoxide poisoning can have a devastating impact on the lives of the people it affects so the lack of awareness is particularly worrying with many households still oblivious to the dangers. We wouldn’t think twice about having smoke alarms installed and we should take the same approach with CO alarms.

Homeless man had ear bitten off in attack, court told

16:36 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A Colchester woman accused of murdering a rough sleeper, whose badly beaten body was found in a car park, allegedly saw one of her co-defendants bite off the victim’s ear lobe and try to get him to swallow it.

Suffolk to appoint new £150k director as staff face unpaid leave

16:35 Paul Geater
Council chief executive Nicola Beach is shaking up the top team. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

On the day that it has told its staff to expect to take two days unpaid leave a year because it cannot afford their pay rise, Suffolk County Council is starting a search for an extra £150,000 director.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

14:35 Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

14:20 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

13:27 Sophie Smith
A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Disabled shoppers bring shop accesibility into question for Purple Day

13:05 Greta Levy
Margaret Oldham, of Lowestoft set out on the high street donning a two piece purple velvet outfit to talk to businesses about their store accessibility.

November 13 has marked the first Purple Tuesday - a day dedicated to raise awareness of shopping accessibility for those living with a disability.

