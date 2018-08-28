Suffolk residents warned about dangers of Carbon Monoxide in safety push

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, checks his carbon monoxide alarm. Picture: PAGEPIX PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

Suffolk residents are urged to be vigilant about the dangers of carbon monoxide as a recent survey shows two thirds of households do not have an alarm for the poisonous gas.

The warning comes as part of this year’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month (November 2018), a national campaign highlighting the risks of CO poisoning which kills more than 50 people and hospitalises over 4,000 every year.

CO is produced when carbon fuels don’t burn properly and any type of heating system where combustion takes place can potentially give off the odourless, colourless gas.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, the UK trade association for the oil heating industry, said: “Carbon monoxide poisoning can have a devastating impact on the lives of the people it affects so the lack of awareness is particularly worrying with many households still oblivious to the dangers. We wouldn’t think twice about having smoke alarms installed and we should take the same approach with CO alarms.