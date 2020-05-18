E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

PUBLISHED: 13:31 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 18 May 2020

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the loft space of a bungalow in Newmarket.

The emergency services were initially called to the property, in Suffolk Way, shortly after 12.30pm today.

There were reports of a fire in a single-storey home on the road.

Three pumps were dispatched to the scene, two from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters arrived to find a 15x20m loft space in the property well alight and are using ladders and hoses to fight the fire.

They removed some of the roofing tiles in order to make the area safe and as of 2.19pm they managed to extinguish the flames.

It is understood that everyone in the house has been accounted for.

