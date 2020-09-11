What will the weather be like this weekend?

Suffolk is set to get an Indian summer after all as temperatures could reach 29C next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Temperatures are likely to soar this weekend with highs of around 24C expected on Sunday - and it could be even warmer next week.

Though temperatures are staying cool today and tomorrow, the heat will start to build on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Though temperatures are staying cool today and tomorrow, the heat will start to build on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today is expected to be average for this time of year, and Saturday slightly warmer.

Phil Garner, meteorologist for East Anglia-based agency Weatherquest, said: “Today is looking to be a nice dry day, patchy cloud with sunny spells.

“We are looking at highs of 20C to 21C today which is not unusual, just a little bit above average.

“We won’t be seeing a great change tomorrow either, it’s on Sunday we will see temperatures pick up with highs of 24C.

“Then we’ll start to see the real rise in temperatures with highs of 27C on Monday and up to 29C on Tuesday.

Temperatures are thought to be around three degrees higher than usual for this time of the year.

