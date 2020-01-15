E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Skies set to clear as weather improves in Suffolk - and the Orwell Bridge should remain open

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 15 January 2020

Suffolk is set for a drier and calmer day after 27 trees fell overnight and the Orwell Bridge was closed due to high winds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk is set for a drier day after heavy winds and rain caused by Storm Brendan sparked traffic chaos.

The county has seen widespread disruption since the storm hit on Monday, with further bad weather on Tuesday seeing travel woes continue.

More than 27 trees fell into roads across the county overnight while the Orwell Bridge was shut for 10 hours on its second day of closures.

Thankfully, forecaster Phil Garner from Norwich-based Weatherquest said Suffolk is due for a drier and calmer day.

Mr Garner said: "It has been a cloudy and wet start to the day, but gradually it will clear up as the last of the wet weather moves eastwards to the coast. It should be dry by midday.

"No heavy winds are expected today. There will be a light to moderate southwesterly wind for most of the day, but gusts should not exceed 20mph."

The news will come to the delight of many in Ipswich and Felixstowe as the wind is not predicted to exceed Highways England's 50mph safety limit for the Orwell Bridge.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the constabulary are not at the scene of any fallen trees this morning.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for the east of England.

